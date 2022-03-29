BUTTE — The Jefferson Panthers excelled in the comforts of home during their season-opening JHS Golf Meet at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena on Monday.
The host team took first in the boys’ flight with four top-10 finishers and second on the girls’ side behind a No. 1 finish from junior Celi Chapman.
The Anaconda boys took second with all four scorers in the top-15. Though the girls did not field a qualifying team, their three seniors acquitted themselves well with finishes of sixth, 12th and 21st.
Jefferson’s boys shot a 20-over-par 308 to win the tournament. Senior Preston Field finished with a 2-over 74, one stroke behind the winner, Townsend's Peyton Toney. Luke Eckmann finished fourth with a 76.
Panthers head coach Anna DeMars wasn't shy about letting her boys know their potential on a familiar course.
"I had really high expectations for the boys," DeMars said. "I told them 'I want your team score to be a 320 or better.'"
Field and Eckmann led the way, but all four Panthers were happy to oblige their coach's edict.
Two newcomers to high school golf rounded out the Panthers' winning boys team. Ben Werner took sixth with a six-over 78, and Colin Field tied for ninth with an eight-over 80.
"Preston and Luke are kind of our vets and they came out and were fantastic," DeMars said. “Ben had quite a few birdies on his card which was really exciting.”
Chapman ran away with the girls’ victory with a round of 89, though DeMars said Chapman dealt with some opening-tournament nerves.
Jessie Harris tied for sixth with a 30-over score of 102 and Maryah Lindsay shot a 41-over 113.
Anaconda head coach Mark Torney said he was pleased with the perseverance his teams displayed after slow starts.
“They didn’t start out very well, which is kind of expected,” Torney said. “Our boys, some of them had fairly big holes where they had sevens, eights and nines on early holes, but they recovered really nicely.”
Senior Cory Marker finished 5th overall with 5-over-par 77. Sophomore Tanner Cromwell shot a 79 to take eighth, just one stroke and one place ahead of sophomore Copperhead Bradley Wolfe. Junior Kohl Wolfe shot a 16-over 88 to tie for 15th place.
On the first six holes of their respective rounds, Cromwell, Bradley Wolfe and Kohl Wolfe combined to shoot a bogey or worse on 13 of 18 total holes. The trio would go on to shoot par or better on 25 of their final 36 holes.
“I was really happy with how they battled from that, it could have been kind of rough there if they let it get to them,” Torney said. “All of them played really good after that point in the round.”
DeMars said “10, 11, 12 are probably the hardest three holes, and 13 isn’t easy either.”
Senior Eli Saltenberger shot a 103 to finish 29th, though he did not factor in to the Copperheads team score.
Bianca Torney (Mark’s daughter) shot a 30-over-par 102 to finish sixth and lead the Anaconda girls. Rylee Klemann took 12th with a 36-over 108, and Kesslynn Trent shot a 50-over 122 to finish 21st overall.
Mark Torney said the girls team will begin to field a full team after his younger golfers get a few more weeks of practice.
The Deer Lodge boys finished seventh with a score of 390 and the Whitehall boys finished ninth with a score of 442. Neither school fielded a qualifying girls team.
Deer Lodge's Leevi Bohrer finished with an 80 and in a tie for sixth place. Gracie Hamilton, Deer Lodge's long girl golfer, shot a 204.
Jefferson and Anaconda will be in Hamilton on Thursday for the Florence/Darby Invitational.
DeMars said the Panthers' set themselves up for a successful season but won't have the benefit of their home course in Hamilton.
“Their confidence is pretty high right now," she said. "We just have to change our mindset a little bit going into Hamilton. You’re not going to know what every hole looks like.
“It was a good way to start the season, just high hopes from now on.”
