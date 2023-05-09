It was a great day to be a Jefferson Panther on Tuesday, at least in Eureka at the Class B Division 3 (divisionals) golf tournament.

Both Jefferson squads will be heading back to Boulder with some hardware as the Panthers swept the team titles in boys and girls golf, making history in the process with each program bringing home the first divisional golf championship in school history.

However, Jefferson's achievements didn't stop there as Celi Chapman tacked on another tournament win to her resume this season by taking medalist honors. Joining her on the boys side was teammate Colin Field, who defeated fellow Jefferson Panthers golfer Tyson Lee in a playoff to take first place.

Chapman posted a (+3) round of 74, winning first place by nine shots. Lee and Field both shot four-over par rounds of 75, yet Field was able to come away with the individual title after netting a par on the third playoff hole.

"It was exciting," Jefferson golf head coach Anna DeMars said. "As coaches, we just kind of sat back and watched them play. You don't want to pick and choose or anything, so we sat back and let them play. It was cool though."

Cool might be an understatement, especially considering all the Panthers achieved on Tuesday.

Not only did Jefferson sweep the divisional titles, it was the first time the school had ever won a divisional championship in golf.

"I was asking my assistant coaches to double check," DeMars said. "It feels good just to know that the kids are peaking at the right time, across the board, both boys and girls, heading into state next week."

Jefferson finished 19 shots ahead of second-place Anaconda is the boys team race as the Copperheads finished a total of +43 (327). Florence-Carlton was third with a total of 338.

All five Panther boys finished in the top 14 on Tuesday as Keyan Coate and Ben Warner each shot 79 to earn a tie for seventh, while Marcus Lee tied for 14th after posting a round of 85. Leevi Bohrer of Deer Lodge finished third with a 76 (+5) which left him one shot out of the playoff.

Anaconda's Tanner Cromwell took fourth with a 77 and rounding out of the top five was Colin Wade of Bigfork and Ethan Alexander of Florence who finished with identical 78s. Townsend's Peyton Toney also punched his ticket to the state tournament with a ninth-place showing and a round of 80.

Chapman was the only girls player in the field to post a round in the 70s, which put her well in front of runner-up Keni Wade of Bigfork (83). Jesse Harris, also of Jefferson took fifth after a round of 91.

"Celi played really well," DeMars said. "She started off a little rough but she came back and that was like the her lowest tournament score, so that was awesome for her."

Maryah Lindsay (116), Eryn Lindsay (117) and Izzy Morris (120) also took 18th, 19th and 20th respectively for the Panthers on their way winning the divisional crown by 40 shots with a total of 398, well ahead of second-place Florence-Carlton (438). Thompson falls took third with a total of 447.

Now, the Panthers and the rest of Class B will head to Shelby next week for the Class B state tournament which starts on Tuesday.