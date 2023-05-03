The Jefferson golf teams keep finding the winner's circle, which isn't a bad thing with the postseason right around the corner.

Both Panther squads were in Missoula on Monday and Tuesday for the Missoula Loyola Tournament and came away with first-place finishes. The Jefferson girls finished with a +227 as a team over the two days, which was well ahead of Bigfork (+273).

The Panther girls were paced by Celi Chapman who notched another tournament win with rounds of 84 and 82. Jesse Harris also posted a fourth-place finish for JHS following rounds of 93 and 95. Bigfork took second in the girls tournament. Florence finished third.

In the boys tournament, Jefferson also took home first place thanks to three top-six placers which allowed JHS to finish 16 shots in front of second-place Anaconda.

Tyson Lee was the low scorer for the Panthers and posted a two-under total of 142 after firing a 69 and backing it up with a 73. Colin Field (+1) took fourth after rounds of 70 and 75. Ben Warner was the other top-10 finisher for Jefferson, taking sixth with a two-day total of +13.

Cole Wade of Bigfork took home medalist honors after posting a final total of 140 (-4) shooting 70 on Monday and Tuesday. Wade finished two shots clear of Lee and just one shot ahead of Anaconda's Tanner Cromwell (-3).

The Copperheads standout posted a 70 in round one and followed it up with a 71, falling one short shy of a playoff. Jacob Sawyer (+10) of Anaconda took fifth, while teammate Bradley Wolfe finished seventh (+15).