HAMILTON — At the start of the week at the Jefferson High School Golf Meet in Helena, the weather was bearable. Temperatures were mild, with little wind and golfers posting low scores in the first competition of the spring season.
Thursday's ninth annual Florence/Darby Invitational in Hamilton had different vibes weather wise. Instead of sunshine and warmth — well, warmth for late March in Montana — golfers battled temps in the low 40s, wind chill that cut through jackets and the occasional snow squall that saw flags fluttering and shots sailing often left and right.
All in all, a pretty normal day for the early spring sports season.
A few days after she and her team took home the win at their own meet, Jefferson (Boulder) junior Celi Chapman, who finished 10th at the 2020 fall Class AA state meet and second at the Class B showcase meet in the spring after transferring to Jefferson, snagged the top spot on the girls side with a score of 83, 11-over at the par-72 Hamilton Golf Course.
She went for 89 on Monday after dealing with some opening-tournament nerves that day, but seems to be past those anxious feelings with the second, much chillier, meet under her belt.
This time around, she remembered some key advice from her coach Anna DeMars.
"The 10-step rule that Anna gave me," she said, "I can only think of a shot for 10 steps after I hit it and then it is in the past. But other than that I just try to keep a positive mindset.
"It's one stroke at the end of the day. It's not going to make or break your game. So, just kinda thinking on it from a larger perspective and that one stroke isn't going to ruin my whole game."
Chapman really only needed her 10-step rule once, on the first par 5 she faced all day, where she double bogeyed with a rough opening shot and some shaky putting.
She rallied from there for the low score on the girls side.
No one got a real warm-up to get loose in the cold conditions. So there might have been a few shots gone awry to open, but eventually the wind calmed and the sun started peeking out through the clouds and snow capped mountains around Hamilton.
"The front nine holes were definitely a little rough, but I picked it up in the back and just had a few bad putts," she said. "But, I would say I definitely picked it up and was more happier with my round today than I was in Helena."
Florence's Alexa McLean (97) finished behind her in second, followed by Seeley-Swan's Mia Nicholas (98).
On the boys side, Jefferson senior Preston Field squeaked by Seeley-Lake's Ari Nicholas (81) to take the win with a score of 8-over-par 80. Field shot a 2-over 74 on Monday but snagged second.
Knowing he had a more difficult course that he had never seen before, compared to the Bill Roberts Golf Course that he calls home in Helena, his goal was consistency, something he has worked on since a season ago.
Field finished the 2021 state tournament outside the top 15 with a two-round score of 179 (92/87). He made it a goal to work on consistency issues with his swing heading into his final season.
Two matches in, the work seems to be paying off for he and Jefferson.
"Last year I was really struggling with consistency with my swing, and this year it's been a lot better," he said. "(It took) a lot of practice. I had a lot of lessons with people at my country club and I was on the simulator a lot in the winter, which helped. ... I was trying to make a lot of pars today. It was a day where hitting birdie is tough with the wind. Not making any mistakes was my biggest thing."
Anaconda's Tanner Cromwell finished third at 83 to round out the top three.
