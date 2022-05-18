ANACONDA — What do you when you finish the first day of the State B Golf Tournament as the girls co-leader?
Do you replay holes in your mind? Do you tinker with your swing? Do you game plan the next day's final 18 holes with your coach?
When you're Celi Chapman, and you've been through this before, you simply take a breath.
"After yesterday, I was just kind of like, I'm in a good place, I just need to relax," Chapman said after her final round on Wednesday.
Chapman, a Jefferson High School junior, won the 2022 State B girls title at Fairmont Golf Course with identical rounds of 81 thanks in part to her work-smarter-not-harder approach.
Ross Sunday of Red Lodge won the boys' title with a two-day score of 156. Bigfork's Colin Wade, Glasgow's Riley Smith and Eureka's Erik Casazza each shot a 158 to tie for second.
Jefferson's boys team won the team title by 12 strokes over the defending champion Columbus Cougars, who won the girls team title by 46 strokes over Three Forks.
Chapman's dedication to playing with a certain sense of calm was a focal point for the 2022 season, and it paid major dividends.
Halfway through last year's state tournament Chapman trailed leader Emma Woods by two strokes, and spent the time between her final shot of round one and first shot of round two overthinking her way to a a 10-shot deficit.
"After my first round (last year), I was just so focused on, 'OK, well now tomorrow I have to do this,' and that's just all I thought about," Chapman said.
So what did Chapman do in between rounds this year?
"I actually did a little homework because I've been gone for so long," Chapman said, laughing. "And I actually prayed a lot."
On the course, Chapman stayed in the moment. She thought she was having a poor performance by her standards on Tuesday. It wasn't until after she was made aware of her score that she realized how well she had played.
"I just didn't feel like I played that good," Chapman said. "And I got off the course and (Jefferson head coach) Anna (DeMars) was like, 'Celi, you shot an 81, you're fine.'
"I was like, 'What? I did?' Because I don't keep track of my score in my head."
Even with a share of the lead entering Wednesday's final round and playing alongside four of her closest competitors, Chapman didn't allow herself to think about who had gained or a lost a stroke each hole.
"I did last year, a lot, which I think is where I went wrong the second day," Chapman said. "At the end of the day, you can't control that. I just get up to every shot, and I just try to breathe and just focus on what I should do for that shot."
Chapman shot a 38 on the front nine on Tuesday and a 39 on Wednesday. She improved her back-nine score by one stroke on Wednesday, going from a 43 to a 42.
"She played great both days, kept her head boy days, and went out and played her own game," DeMars said. "She went out and played her own game and didn't worry about anyone else. And she ended up on top."
Woods, who entered the tournament as the State B defending champion, took second place with a 167 in a flip of the top two finishers from last year. Woods' 80 edged Chapman by one stroke on Wednesday, but her first-round score of 87 proved to be too much to get back in the two-day tournament.
The Jefferson boys claimed a state title in their second-ever appearance at state. Like they had done all season, the Panthers won with a steady, solid, full-team effort.
"Even our bad rounds are just mid-80s," sophomore Colin Field said. "That's what makes us such a good team. Even when we have a bad round it's still beating people, and when we have a good round it's going to be number one by a longshot."
The Panthers held a one-stroke lead over Columbus after the first round. Despite the Wednesday wind, Jefferson shot 338-339-677 for a very Panthers-like score of consistency.
Jefferson, which is without its own golf course, practiced most days by hitting shots at tractor tire targets placed on the football field or by driving balls into a net. Sometimes they putt in hallways.
"Every other team has a course, we play on a football field," DeMars said. "We played on a football field and then went to state champions. It's crazy."
Field shot an 83 on both days to lead the Panthers with a two-day score of 166. Yet neither of his rounds were the team's lone best of that day. Senior Luke Eckmann shot an 82 on the first day and freshman Tyson Lee tied Field's 83 on Wednesday after shooting the fifth-best Jefferson score on Tuesday. Ben Werner shot 87-86-173 and Preston Field shot an 86 on day one.
Columbus was in the thick of all four title races when Wednesday's action teed off. The Cougars girls team already established a virtually insurmountable lead, Aubree Mitchum was tied with Chapman for the individual girls lead, the boys team was one shot behind Jefferson, and Landon Olson was tied for third on the boys leaderboard.
Cougars head coach Jeromy Burke said the girls played protected their lead by playing smart on Wednesday.
"I thought we did a pretty good job of not taking unnecessary chances," Burke said. "It was hard out there today. (We were) trying to leave the ball in the right spot and try not to four putt or three putt."
Three of the four Cougars — Mitchum, Paige Lethert and Molly Hamilton — shot higher scores on Wednesday than they did Tuesday, but that was partially by design.
With such a large lead, the Cougars opted to play it safe and dial back the aggression on some holes that could otherwise be scoring opportunities.
"It's not like our scores were eye-popping, but it's what we needed to do to win," Burke said.
The boys were well within striking distance of a second consecutive State B team title but couldn't keep pace with the Panthers.
"I think they're going to be a little disappointed just because a couple of our kids shot quite a bit higher than they usually do," Burke said. "That'll eat at them.
"But they gave it everything they had."
Sunday won by tying Casazza's tournament-best round of 76 on Wednesday. Wade shot a 77 on Wednesday and Choteau's Kellen Meyer shot a 78, earning him all-state honors after a first round score of 91.
