MISSOULA — Jefferson's Celi Chapman and Bigfork's Colin Wade led the way at the Missoula Loyola Spring Swing golf tournament Wednesday.

Chapman won the girls side, shooting a two-day total of 163. She shot 81 on day one and 82 on day two. Wade took home the top spot in the boys division with a two-day total of 150, shooting 75 on each day.

Day one was played at the Ranch Club and day two was played at Canyon River.

The Bigfork girls won the team title with a low score of 836, followed by Jefferson (860) and Three Forks (863). Jefferson took the boys team title with a low of 649 as Anaconda and Loyola took second and third at 677 each.

Bigfork's Keni Wade (186) and Loyola's Morgan Neuman (194) rounded out the top three individual results for the girls. Eureka's Erik Casazza (156) and Jefferson's Tyson Lee (158) went two and three on the boys side. 

