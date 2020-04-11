MISSOULA — John Heaney has been named golf coach at Missoula Big Sky, athletic director Cameron Johnson announced Friday.
Heaney, a lifelong golfer, is an Anaconda native who has lived in Missoula for many years. He graduated from the University of Montana in 2002 with an elementary education degree.
“Coaching golf is something I’ve always thought about,” the 41-year-old Heaney said. “I’ve had great coaches in the past who have had a lasting impact on me, and I hope to be that person for the next generation of Eagle golfers.”
Heaney works at Sun Mountain Sports, where he sells golf bags, carts and outerwear. He also is a coach at 5 Valleys CrossFit.
“I think I have a unique skill set that fits this job perfectly,” Heaney said. “I know I’m going to work hard to be the best coach I can be.”
After UM, Heaney pursued a career in journalism and covered golf for various newspapers, including the Missoulian. He also spent nearly eight years as the editor-in-chief of the Montanan, the magazine of UM.
