HAMILTON — Johnny Nix led Whitefish to the boys title and defending state champion Macee Greenwood paced Corvallis to the girls crown Friday at the Western A divisional golf tournament at the Hamilton Country Club.
Nix shot 73 and the Bulldogs had a team score of 311, 10 ahead of Polson. Jackson Heath of Hamilton and Reeece Malyevac of Libby were three strokes back at 76.
Greenwood's 79 led the girls and the Blue Devils had a team score of 389, two better than Hamilton. Katie Lewis of Frenchtown was two back of Greenwood at 81, and Hamilton's Aly Rose was third at 83.
