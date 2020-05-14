WHITEHALL – The Whitehall Trojans will try their hand at a new sport in 2021.
Whitehall superintendent Hannah Nieskens recently announced the addition of golf to the list of the Class B school’s athletic endeavors, with teacher and athletic staff member Julie Kieckbusch as the program’s head coach.
For those on the other side of the Continental Divide in Butte, Kieckbusch is a familiar name as one of Montana Tech’s greatest ever women’s basketball players and a member of the Montana Tech Hall of Fame.
Now, after assisting with the Whitehall track and girls’ basketball teams, Kieckbusch is at the helm for the Trojans’ newest sport.
“Golf has become a big part of my life,” Kieckbusch. “Mainly because my son plays it and it gives us a chance to do something together that we both like to do. I’m hoping to get some of the kids in Whitehall excited about it. We knew it was coming next spring, so we’re already going to get some kids out there by then.”
The program will end up taking the place of the tennis program, which was entering its last season in Whitehall this spring before the threat of COVID-19 cancelled the spring sports season.
With one of Whitehall’s two spring sports on its way out, the other being track, Whitehall looked for something else to replace it. Golf made the most sense, with Kieckbusch as the program’s first coach.
“We had tennis but our tennis courts couldn’t be used anymore,” Kieckbusch said. “We had to come up with a different option and that’s when we started talking about golf.”
The former Oredigger’s personal passion for the sport has seen Kieckbusch and Whitehall formulate ideas and ways to generate interest and practices in the year of preparation coming up to the Trojans’ first season.
Like with the tennis and track programs, cancellations and social distancing have created challenges. As Montana attempts to get back to some sense of normalcy, Kieckbusch is hopeful that Whitehall can potentially practice in the summer.
“We thought we could maybe get them out,” Kieckbusch said. “Just to hit some balls around and generate some interest… We had talked about doing open field type things if schools opened up, we haven’t gotten the okay to do that yet. But we’re hoping down the road in the summer to get them out there to play.”
There’s still a lot of time and work in between now and the Trojans’ first season, which gives Kieckbusch and the program time to generate interest.
However, Kieckbusch says that there’s been a positive response to the addition of golf, and that she is optimistic about getting a team together before spring of 2021.
“It’s been very supportive, granted we haven’t done anything yet,” Kieckbusch said. “Whitehall’s a nice little community and this is something new and hopefully everyone will get behind it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.