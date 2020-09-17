BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin golfer Justus Verge fired a low-score of 65 Thursday to propel his team to the boys title at the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course.
Gallatin's Jordan Verge placed second with a one-round score of 71 as the Raptors shot a team total of 293, 15 strokes better than second-place Bozeman High. Billings Senior placed third in the boys standings with a team score of 317 as Reece Mayala's 75 was good for fifth individually.
On the girls side, Bozeman High won with a team total of 314, aided by Sami Yates' score of 73, which won the individual competition, and Cooper Knarr's 74. Senior (322) and Butte (332) rounded out the top three.
Billings Skyview's Cierra Sinheim shot a 74 to place third overall, while Sami Benson of Senior was fourth with a 75.
