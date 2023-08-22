MISSOULA — Mac is back and he's on a roll.

After spending a year away from Montana high school golf chasing dreams of a college golf scholarship, Missoula Sentinel's Kade McDonough has returned for his senior season. That's big news for the rest of Class AA because the multi-sport athlete has already medaled in two tournaments this month.

Last week he won a scorecard playoff with Kalispell Glacier's Sam Engellant in the Great Falls Invitational. Engellant again provided his stiffest competition in the two-day Missoula County Public Schools Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, but this time McDonough won by two strokes with a 9-under score of 67-68-135.

McDonough's ambitious junior year, which saw him travel the country playing elite competition on the American Junior Golf Association tour, netted him a scholarship at the University of Utah last fall. That's in the rearview mirror now and he's sure happy to hanging out with his Sentinel teammates.

"I missed the team aspect of it and I'm glad I get one more year of it," said McDonough, who kicked his golf training into high gear after medaling in the state tournament as a freshman.

"The more fun you have, you're probably going to play better. It was super fun to go out there today and battle it out and Sam (Engellant) is a really good player. The goal for the year is to try to win every tournament, so I'm off to a good start."

McDonough's dad is responsible for starting him off on the right foot initially in the sport. Dad spent years as a golf pro in states like Arizona and Florida before opting for a new career path.

Still, all the good coaching and motivational talk would have meant little if Kade wasn't willing to put in the work in a sport that can be very lonely.

"I feel I get the most out of practice when I'm just by myself — put the music in," he said.

"Here at Canyon (River) it's more open and the greens are pretty flat and I putted well today, which helps. I made most of my 10 footers. Then just besides a couple mistakes, it's really just fairways and greens. That's what's going to do it."

McDonough's ultimate goal this year is to finish his final high school golf season the way it started as a freshman, with individual and team state titles. That latter may be tougher than the former since Glacier, for one, is formidable.

The Wolfpack took the seven-team boys title Tuesday at Canyon River with a two-day score of 577. The Spartans finished in second, eight strokes behind. A total of 38 boys competed in the varsity meet.

"Besides the ultimate goals, I just want to have fun with the guys, because next year I won't be here," McDonough said.

Missoula's Hellgate senior Anna Stensrud fired the best round of her high school career Tuesday in winning the MCPS Invitational with a two-day score of 80-74-154. It was 13 strokes better than runner-up Chloe Tanner of Kalispell Glacier. A total of 40 varsity players participated.

"I haven't gone super low until today, so I was really happy with my round," said Stensrud, who took top honors in divisionals last year. "I hit the fairways and hit the greens close enough to make a few birdies."

Stensrud said she practiced more than ever before in the months leading up to this season.

"I didn't have my best few rounds at state last year, which was frustrating," said Stensrud, who finished fourth in last year's showcase meet. "It lit a fire in me to keep working over the winter and fall and this summer. I'm more motivated than ever."

Stensrud noted that it's the first time she won the MCPS Invitational.

"It was really nice," she said. "I feel like I've played with kind of the same girls all four years. We have a good time. The more fun I have, the better I play."

Hellgate won the girls team title with a score of 781. Helena took second at 785.