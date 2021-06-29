Missoula Sentinel golfer Kade McDonough is playing pretty solid on a big stage with some of the best prep golfers in the country.
The rising sophomore, and Class AA state champ, is tied for 16th at the boys High School Golf National Invitational held at the Pinehurst Resort after rounds one and two. McDonough is at 5-over par for a two-round total of 149. He shot 76 Monday on day one and improved his score by three strokes with a 73 on day two.
McDonough opened Tuesday's round two on Pinehurst No. 9 course with three bogeys in a row, then parred three straight and birdied two with one more par to close the front nine and just about make up for the early bogeys. He had one bogey, on No. 17, and one birdie, on No. 13, as he composed himself on the back nine. On Monday, the first day of the invite, McDonough recorded four bogeys but zero birdies.
McDonough leads all Montana golfers in the tourney and is the only one from the Treasure State in the top 100 of the tourney. Whitefish rising junior Billy Smith is at 118 with a score of 18-over, 162. Joe Opitz out of Sentinel is at 128 at 19-over, 163, rising Sentinel senior Clay Godwin, playing as an independent, is at 25-over, 169 at 204 in the tournament.'
Whitefish rising junior Johnny Nix is at 240 with a 29-over, 173, score, his teammate and rising senior Marcus Kilman is at 254 with a two-round score of 31-over, 175. Whitefish rising senior Gates Gilman is at 286 at 40 over.
Sentinel athletes Andrew Hauser and Jaden Dennis, who graduated this past school year, are tied at 288 in the standings at 186. Whitefish rising senior Bjorn Olson is at 307.
Sentinel all-sport star Zach Hangas, who also graduated this spring, rounds out the Montana golfers at 324 with a score of 209.
In the team standings Sentinel is at 32 and Whitefish is at 36.
