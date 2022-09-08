ANACONDA - The final round of the 2022 Butte Fairmont Invitational was played on a windy Thursday afternoon at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course in Anaconda.
The Glacier Wolfpack boys’ golf team held off Butte High for a two-stroke victory over the Bulldogs.
Glacier played consistent golf over the two-day event, carding 319 on Wednesday and 320 on Thursday.
Butte started the day two strokes in back of the Wolfpack. However, the Bulldogs equaled Glacier’s 320 in the second round.
Sentinel finished in third place (334-326-660), five shots ahead of Flathead (325-340-665).
Glacier’s Tyler Avery (74-68-142) made up a three-stroke deficit on Butte’s Jack Prigge and carded a tournament-low 68 to win the boys’ individual gold medal by a stroke.
Prigge (71-72-143) finished 11 strokes ahead of Flathead’s Tyler Williams (75-79-54) and 12 shots ahead of Belgrade’s Jacob Maroney (78-77-155).
On the girls’ side, Belgrade (3922-389-781) extended a four-stroke opening round lead and doubled it to hold off Hellgate (396-393-789) by eight shots.
Butte High (415-399-814) shook off a tough first round to finish in third place, nine shots ahead of Glacier (823) and 25 strokes ahead of Dillon (423-416-839).
Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud (84-86-170) and Glacier’s Chloe Tanner (81-89-170) finished in a first-place tie. However, Stensrud won the tiebreaker.
The pair finished 20 strokes ahead of Belgrade’s Nataly Durham (95-95-190) and Leila Mamangun (93-97-190), and Butte High’s Dylan Bartolleti (94-96-190).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.