The first Class AA golf tournament went in the books on Tuesday as all 16 teams wrapped up the two-day, season-opening Great Falls Invite.

On the boys side of things, Glacier was able to walk away with the team title after a two-round total of 580, finishing 22 shots ahead of second-place Billings Skyview (602) and third-place Missoula Sentinel (610). The defending state champion Helena Capital Bruins finished fourth (631).

Kade McDonough of Missoula Sentinel posted a 66 on the second day of the tournament to erase a two-shot deficit. He won the tournament via a scorecard playoff with Glacier's Sam Engellant who also shot a two-round total of 138 (70, 68). Ty Boone of Skyview took third (143) winning a scorecard playoff over fourth and fifth-place finishers Dylan Morris (Flathead) and Trevor Cunningham (Glacier).

Torren and Tanyon Murray each tied for 10th for the Wolfpack in their efforts to win the team race. Isaac Mosser of Skyview wound up sixth with a 148, while Cooper Bourret of Bozeman finished eighth (150). Kyler Meredith (149) took seventh and was one of the Capital golfers in the top 10. The other was John Gilbert (9th, 151).

Two-time state champ Bella Johnson of Billings West held off Kenzie Walsh of Senior by three strokes to win girls medalist honors after a 36-hole score of 153. However, Walsh and Senior won the team title with a score of 673 for the Broncs, compared to 690 for the Golden Bears. Bozeman took third with a total of 735.

Anna Stensrud of Hellgate took third (157) and was four shots back of Johnson. Glacier's Chloe Tanner took fourth (161) and Mielle Kavran of West finished fifth (162). Rounding out the top 10 was Hanna Boyd of Great Falls High (6th, 165), Big Sky's Lev Heaney (7th, 168), Senior's Lauren Mayala (8th, 169), Capital's Olivia McGreevey (9th, 170) and Moe Kobold of Senior, who finished 10th after carding a 171 after two rounds, giving the Broncs three top-10 finishers.