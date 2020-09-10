HELENA - The scoring conditions were just about perfect Thursday at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena and players at the Helena Golf Invitational took advantage.
Three players shot under par in the boys tournament as Tyler Avery of Glacier shot a six under 66. Ezra Epperly posted a 68 (-4) and Helena High's Logan Meyer also reached red figures with four under 68, tying him for second.
Caswell Bloomquist was the top finisher for the Capital boys, taking seventh with a 74. He was tied for the fifth-best score. Helena's Austin Zeiler also finished in the top 10 thanks to a 75 (8th). Cale Hines of CHS was 10th with a 77. Dutch Teders also had a solid round for the Bruins with a 78. Dylan Dobbins rounded things out with an 88.
On the Helena High side of things, Myles Jacobs (83), Byren Stoner (87) and Hunter Pandis (93) were the other varsity finishers.
"We had three guys in the 70s, so we were pretty happy about that," Capital head coach Casey Lyndes said. "It was a beautiful day and we got great weather."
Lyndes was also pleased with how the Capital girls fared. Glacier took home the team title, thanks to a 69 from Marcella Mercer, which gave her the individual crown too, seven shots ahead of Helena High's Lauren Williams, who was second. Celi Chapman was also fourth with an 87, while Lexi McNew of Capital was fifth with the same score after a tiebreaker.
Zita Gravely also shot an 89 to take sixth for the Bruins and was followed closely by teammate Makayla Bury, who wrapped up with a 95 and finished ninth. Paige O'Mara (99) and Megan Swanson (101) were also 11th and 13th.
That effort left Capital just three shots behind Glacier, which posted a winning total of 367. The Bruins scored a 370 and in third was Kalispell Flathead at 401.
"That was the best that our girls have played all year," Lyndes said. "We had three girls in the top 10, so that was really good."
Helena head coach Dana Shepherd was also pleased with his team's performance Thursday.
"We did well," Shepherd said. "As a whole, we are growing as a team and Logan Meyer had an exceptional day on the course. He is lowering his scores week by week."
