HELENA — Thanks to a nine-shot improvement from day one to day two, Helena Capital's Joe McGreevey won the individual title at the Helena Golf Invite Friday at Bill Roberts Golf Course.
McGreevey, who shot a 76 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday, backed it up with a 67 on Friday giving him a three-shot win as he made up seven a stroke-lead Will Salonen of Glacier, who led after day one.
Yet, McGreevey's stellar outing wasn't enough to deliver Helena Capital the boys team title too. The Bruins tied Glacier for the title, but eventually lost out on a playoff and took second.
The Wolfpack had three of the other top-four finishers as Salonen (146) took second, Tyler Avery (146) took third and Sam Engellant (147) took fourth. Cale Hines of Capital took fifth (147). CHS also had Kyler Meredith (152) finish 10th as well as Dutch Teders who was 12th (153). Joey Seliskar was the top finisher for Helena High, winding up 28th for the Bengals, who finished eighth.
While Glacier and Capital tied for first with 595 before the title was decided in a playoff, Missoula Sentinel took third with 607.
On the girls side of things, Glacier took home the girls title with a final score of 747 strokes, seven shots ahead of Capital which was second with 754.
Jillian Wynne was tied with Glacier's Chloe Tanner after day one but she separated herself with a second-round 78 and won by seven over Tanner and 13 over Helena's Sarah Halferty who was third (170).
The Bruin girls earned their second-place showing thanks to three top-10 finishes. Megan Swanson was the top placer for CHS with a 181 to take fifth. Makayla Bury posted a 187 to finish sixth and Paige O'Mara was 10th following a two-day total of 194. Olivia McGreevey was also 12th with a 197.
