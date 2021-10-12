Butte's Kodie Hoagland

Kodie Hoagland is photographed at Highland View Golf Course on Saturday. The Butte High School senior placed second at state.

BUTTE — Less than a week after Butte High's Jack Prigge was invited to the 2022 High School Golf National Invitational, coach Eric Mankins told 406mtsports.com that Kodie Hoagland has received the same honor.

Hoagland, a graduating senior, finished in second place at the state golf tournament and competed on the Butte varsity team since she was a freshman. 

The National High School Golf Invitational will include 224 of the best high school golfers in the country. The girls' tournament will be played at Pinehurst Resort June 27-29, 2022.

As a multi-sport athlete, Hoagland is still deciding what she wants to do after high school. She will play basketball for Butte High this season. Hoagland is the fourth golfer in the Hoagland family to go through the Butte program.

