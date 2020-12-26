BILLINGS — Four-time all-stater Carson Hackmann of Laurel has signed a letter of intent to play golf at McMurry University.
Hackmann signed on Christmas Eve and Laurel golf coach Jim O’Neil acknowledged the signing in a Tweet on Saturday morning.
Hackmann finished his senior season with a 72.2 stroke average and he placed third at the Class A state tournament, giving him four top-5 finishes in his career. Hackmann was second at state in both 2019 and 2018 and placed fifth as a freshman in 2017. In 2019, his junior season, Hackmann lost a three-hole playoff to eventual state champion Cameron Kahle of Whitefish.
McMurry University is an NCAA Division III school in Abilene, Texas. The War Hawks compete in the American Southwest Conference for golf.
