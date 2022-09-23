BILLINGS — Laurel's boys and Billings Central's girls carded team titles Friday afternoon at the Eastern A Divisional golf tournament played at Lake Hills Golf Club.
For the boys, Laurel won with a 318 title. Lewistown (346), Livingston (350) and Billings Central (356) rounded out the top four, earning trips to the state tournament in the process.
On the girls' side, Central finished on top at 379, followed by state qualifiers Laurel (398), Sidney (413) and Livingston (427).
The State A championships will take place next Friday and Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club in Hamilton.
At the divisional competition, Danyk Jacobsen of Livingston and Eli Weisenberger of Laurel tied for boys medalist honors with scores of 77.
Cameron Hackmann (79), Sam Norman (80) and Brady McCollum (82), all of Laurel, placed 3-4-5.
Mercedes Lamb of Sidney and Anna Prill of Billings Central shared medalist honors for the girls at 89. Camille Poncin was third at 90.
Besides Prill, Central's Jori Haugen (91) and Kaitlin Ferris (96) placed in the top 10.
Laurel's boys and girls are the defending state champions.
