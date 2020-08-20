ANACONDA — Laurel’s Carson Hackmann and Hamilton’s Tanner Hansen each shot a 75 to lead the boys’ field at the Old Works Challenge high school golf meet Wednesday. Laurel prevailed in the team competition with a one-round score of 329.

Landon Gradwohl’s 82 and Kade Ewalt’s 84 helped push the Locomotives to the team win. Hamilton placed second with a score of 344, as Jackson Heath shot an 82, while Frenchtown shot 351 led by Dylon Kominic’s 85.

On the girls’ side, Laurel’s Alivia Webinger prevailed with a one-round score of 82. Hamilton’s Ali Rose placed second with an 87, while Frenchtown’s Harper Armitage came in third at 92.

Hamilton won the team competition with a collective score of 421. Frenchtown shot a 431.

Laurel’s girls did not card a team score because three of its players were unable to finish the round due to weather.

