BOZEMAN — Butte state champion golfer Jack Prigge and Laurel record-setting soccer standout Mya Maack are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for September.
Prigge, a senior, rebounded from a nine-stroke deficit after the first day of the Class AA boys state tournament to win a playoff against Kalispell Glacier's Tyler Avery. Prigge holed a 15-foot putt to become the Bulldogs' first state champ since 1963.
Prigge also shot a school-record 65 on the first day of the Bozeman Invite on Sept. 15 en route to another tournament triumph. That came after a title in the Belgrade Invitational on Aug. 30.
Maack, a senior with the three-time defending Class A champion Locomotives, shattered the state record for career goals when she reached 119 with four scores against Lone Peak on Sept. 29. The previous all-class mark of 118 was set by Morgan Ferestad of Billings Central from 2016-19.
Maack, who plans to play for Rocky Mountain College next season, also holds the single-season scoring record with 43 goals in 2021. She has started every match in her Laurel career.
