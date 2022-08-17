ANACONDA — Laurel’s boys and girls swept team titles Wednesday at the Old Works Challenge at the Old Works Golf Course.

Polson’s Carson Hupka shot a 70 to earn boys medalist honors, but the defending state champion Locomotives took the next three spots and won by seven strokes over the Pirates. Hamilton was third and Billings Central fourth.

Lauerl’s Cameron Hackmann, last year’s Class A boys state titlist, shot a 72 to finish two strokes back off Hupka.

Laurel edged Polson by one stroke in the girls’ race. The three-time defending state champion Locomotives shot 394 and the Pirates 395.

Brooklyn Brown of Hamilton shot 84 to win the girls individual title, five shots better than Laurel’s Molly Cooney.

