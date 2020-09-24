BILLINGS — Laurel’s Carson Hackman and Billings Central’s Nick Pasquarello battled atop the boys leaderboard, with Hackman winning medalist honors with a one-round 73 Thursday at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament at Lake Hills.
Pasquarello came in second, one shot back with a two-over 74.
Hannah Adams and Haylee Adams were also separated by one stroke in the girls competition. Hannah Adams won the individual crown after shooting a first-round 79. Haylee Adams came in second with an 80.
The top five individuals on the boys side was rounded out by Central’s Malachi Stewart (79), Lewistown’s Jake Henderson (80) and Miles City’s Ryder Lee (81). Karsyn Swigart of Miles City and Breana Jensen of Laurel tied for third in the girls tourney, each with a one-round 85. Alivia Webinger of Laurel also placed in the top five with a 90.
The top four teams, consisting of five golfers each, earned automatic berths to the state tournament, while will be held Oct. 1-2 at the Butte Country Club.
Billings Central’s boys and Laurel’s girls took home championships. The Rams, who shot a combined 319, prevailed by five strokes over second-place Laurel in the boys standings, while Laurel won comfortably in the girls standings with a one-round total of 334, 61 shots ahead of second-place Sidney.
Havre (359) and Livingston (360) also placed in the top four of the boys standings. Livingston (408) and Havre (463) joined the top-four of the girls tournament.
In addition to the top four teams boys and girls teams advancing to the state tournament, the top 30 individuals with the lowest scores qualified.
