BOZEMAN — Golfers Macee Greenwood of Corvallis and Kade McDonough of Missoula Sentinel are the first 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month of the year after winning state golf championships.
Greenwood, a junior, earned the award for September by dominating the state Class A meet in Butte, winning by seven strokes. She shot a 153 and broke through for a title after finishing second as a freshman and sophomore.
Greenwood also took first in the Western A divisional meet with a 74, winning by a whopping 15 strokes. Before that, she won the Corvallis SFC Invitational by 14 strokes.
McDonough, a freshman, is the first Sentinel golfer to win a Class AA crown since 2005 and the second since 1979 after shooting back-to-back 70s in Missoula. In winning by four strokes, he paced Sentinel to its first team championship since 1999.
McDonough finished second at the Western AA meet the previous week and had Sentinel's lowest average for the season.
