Not only did Macee Greenwood win the first Montana high school golf meet of the season, she scored five strokes lower than everyone else at the event.
Call it a marvelous Monday for the Corvallis junior, who just 24 hours earlier won the women's club championship at the Ranch Club in Missoula.
"It's been a good three days, that's for sure," said Greenwood, who finished second in the Class A state tourney last fall. "I've worked a lot on my game, trying to build more confidence in myself, which I've always struggled with.
"I shot 73 on the first day of the club championship (Saturday) and then shot 66 on Sunday, so to come off of that and do 67 today was a big confidence builder for sure."
Greenwood's 3-under 67 in Monday's Butte Central Invitational at Highland View was 17 strokes lower than the girls' runner-up finisher, Ali Rose of Hamilton. The girls field also featured players from Dillon, Stevensville and the Butte High junior varsity, but the Blue Devils (393) and Broncs (427) were the only programs with enough players for team competition.
"I'm just glad we're out playing for sure," Greenwood said. "(Teammate) Sami Knapp I think had her PR today (93) and Signee (Storrud) played super good (100).
"We had a new girl, Ava (Leopold). This was her varsity tournament and she did pretty good. It's tough going into golf never playing before, playing with us on the varsity. I was impressed with the way she handled herself."
One reason Greenwood is the favorite to win the State A title this season is her consistency. She didn't have even one bogey Monday.
"Just stress-free pars every hole," she said. "I think I hit almost every green. No three-putts, so that's always a plus.
"Then I birdied three of the four par 5s and threw a couple wedges tight for two birdies. But I didn't make any putts. I had two eagle putts within like 10 feet and missed them both. It could have been lower but I was happy with it for sure."
Luke Schlimgen of Corvallis took medalist honors in the boys' competition with a 2-over score of 72. He edged Tanner Hanson of Hamilton by a stroke.
Hamilton won the boys' team race with a score of 322. Corvallis was second with 357 and Dillon third at 368.
