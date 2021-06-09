BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian golfer Caidin Hill is the boys winner and — in a four-athlete nail-biter — Big Timber track standout Alyssa Boshart is the girls choice for 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month honors for May after both led their teams to state championships.
Hill, a senior, made it three-for-three in Class C golf championships with a 146 at the state tournament, one stroke from the state record set in 2014. He led the Eagles boys to a dominant third straight crown and setting a new state record for team score by 21 strokes.
Hill is one of only 11 golfers to win three state titles. He would've been a heavy favorite for a fourth, but last spring's season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boshart, a junior, led Big Timber to its first Class B girls state title by medaling in six events, winning gold in the 100 meters and anchoring a school-record-setting relay team on the way to scoring 30.5 points on her own. During the season, Boshart -- a National Honor Society member who also competes in cross country and volleyball, and started for the unbeaten Herders' Class B basketball champions -- broke three school track and field records during the season.
Boshart was second in the 200, third in the 400, fourth with the 4x400 relay team and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Boshart also set another record: most nominations from readers in the four-year history of the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month garnering 51.
Yet the competition was fierce: Helena's Odessa Zentz, Hinsdale's Kaitlyn McColly and Savage's Brooke Reuter also had extraordinary performances at state track. Zentz won three individual Class AA crowns to set a school record, McColly scored all of her team's 42 points to lead Hinsdale to second place in Class C, and Reuter set Class C state records in the 100 and 200.
