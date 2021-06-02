FORT SHAW — Manhattan Christian boys and girls golf coach Tom Hubers, Columbus boys and girls golf coach Jeromey Burke, and Missoula Loyola boys and girls tennis coach Patti Danforth won state Coach of the Year awards for winning state championships with both of their teams.

The Montana Coaches Association announced the awards Wednesday night.

Hubers led the Eagles to the Class C boys and girls golf titles in Bozeman, and Burke did the same for the Cougars in Billings. Danforth guided Loyola to boys and girls Class B/C tennis crowns in Missoula.

All winners will be honored July 29 at the 2021 MCA Awards Ceremony at Great Falls CMR High School.

The remaining spring winners:

Class AA girls tennis: Brian Hanford, Missoula Hellgate

Class A girls tennis: Bob Hislop, Polson

Class AA boys tennis: Josh Munro, Kalispell Glacier

Class A boys tennis: Chris Schwaderer, Whitefish

Class AA softball: Joey Roberts, Belgrade

Class A softball: Jami Hanson, Polson

Class B/C softball: Maurice Craun, Florence-Carlton

Class AA girls track and field: Jesse Zentz, Helena

Class A girls track and field: Brandi Fox, Laurel

Class B girls track and field: Jennifer Wood, Big Timber

Class C girls track and field: Mike Haines, Seeley-Swan

Class AA boys track and field: Arie Grey, Butte

Class A boys track and field: John Stromberg, Hamilton

Class B boys track and field: Sarah Layng, Jefferson

Class C boys track and field: Kevin Shaw, Fort Benton

