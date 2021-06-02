FORT SHAW — Manhattan Christian boys and girls golf coach Tom Hubers, Columbus boys and girls golf coach Jeromey Burke, and Missoula Loyola boys and girls tennis coach Patti Danforth won state Coach of the Year awards for winning state championships with both of their teams.
The Montana Coaches Association announced the awards Wednesday night.
Hubers led the Eagles to the Class C boys and girls golf titles in Bozeman, and Burke did the same for the Cougars in Billings. Danforth guided Loyola to boys and girls Class B/C tennis crowns in Missoula.
All winners will be honored July 29 at the 2021 MCA Awards Ceremony at Great Falls CMR High School.
The remaining spring winners:
Class AA girls tennis: Brian Hanford, Missoula Hellgate
Class A girls tennis: Bob Hislop, Polson
Class AA boys tennis: Josh Munro, Kalispell Glacier
Class A boys tennis: Chris Schwaderer, Whitefish
Class AA softball: Joey Roberts, Belgrade
Class A softball: Jami Hanson, Polson
Class B/C softball: Maurice Craun, Florence-Carlton
Class AA girls track and field: Jesse Zentz, Helena
Class A girls track and field: Brandi Fox, Laurel
Class B girls track and field: Jennifer Wood, Big Timber
Class C girls track and field: Mike Haines, Seeley-Swan
Class AA boys track and field: Arie Grey, Butte
Class A boys track and field: John Stromberg, Hamilton
Class B boys track and field: Sarah Layng, Jefferson
Class C boys track and field: Kevin Shaw, Fort Benton
