BILLINGS — Mark Hutchinson is back as Billings Central boys and girls golf coach.
In October, Hutchinson resigned from Central after eight years of coaching, including five as the head coach.
The Central boys were the State A runner-up this year, as Laurel won the title by four strokes over the Rams.
Hutchinson said in an email to 406mtsports.com that "after a lot of consideration, I really felt the kids could use some sense of normalcy when they return to school next year considering all that they had been through with this COVID-19 stuff. Honestly, I also felt that I needed to give it another go. (There's) still a fire inside after the close call last year at the state tournament."
The Central boys won state in 2015, Hutchinson's first season as coach, and finished in the top five every year he led the program.
"In April, he decided he wanted to continue and help create normalcy for the kids and we had not found a replacement," wrote Central principal Shel Hanser in a text message to 406mtsports.com. "We are excited to have him back!"
