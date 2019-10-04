HELENA — The Montana High School Association State AA golf tournament scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls has been moved up a day, to Monday and Tuesday, the organization announced Friday.
The MHSA said in a press release that the change is due to the weather forecast for Great Falls next Wednesday — a high of 31 degrees. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Monday.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be held Oct. 3-4 but a snowstorm the weekend prior, combined with low temperatures, forced the first postponement.
