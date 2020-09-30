MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel boys golf team might finally be in line to break through at state after finishing in second place each of the past two seasons.
The Spartans have four golfers with state experience, are led by a freshman phenom and get to play together on their home courses when the State AA tournament begins Thursday at the Larchmont Golf Course and concludes Friday at the Missoula Country Club.
They should be in contention along with newly created Gallatin, which has three golfers who finished in the top eight for state champ Bozeman last year, Western AA divisional champ Kalispell Glacier and Billings Senior, the second-place team at the Eastern AA divisional, and Helena Capital for a spot on the podium.
“I think our team absolutely has potential to win this state tournament,” said Jaden Dennis, Sentinel’s lone four-year varsity golfer and the winner of the 2019 MCPS Invitational, the first round of which was played at Larchmont.
“It comes down to how we play but then how we react to adversity and mentally how we prepare and how we go through it mentally more than anything. We have the ability to shoot under par. It’s a mental thing with every golfer. We have a chance but need to play very well to do that.”
Sentinel freshman Kade McDonough has burst onto the scene with the lowest average score on the team this season and took second at divisionals last week. He’s followed by junior two-time all-state golfer Joe Opitz, 2019 all-state golfer Dennis, and seniors Zach Hangas and Andrew Hauser, who were both part of the team that took second at state last season.
The Spartans have seemingly played more golf at the Larchmont Golf Course and the Missoula Country Club than every other high school team in the state. Both of those are the courses where they practice, play their competitive qualifying rounds to determine varsity starters, host their home meets and get in more work with the club memberships held by some players.
“I’d say it’s an advantage for us, but I don’t know how to quantify it,” Sentinel coach Craig Matosich said. “All year, we’ve considered everything is a practice round until state. At the end of the year, you want to be playing well and be used to grinding things out.
“The second day of the state, the final nine holes, those are the hardest because everyone’s feeling it. We look forward to that moment and don’t shy away from it. Some of our grind doesn’t necessarily come at tournaments but from our practices. Hopefully that carries over.”
Being physically ready will be key because it’s only the second 36-hole tournament for all AA teams this year following last week’s divisional. The one-day, 18-hole tournaments throughout the regular season were the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another change at state due to COVID is that teams will golf together instead of with groups based on low scores as a way to help limit the potential spread of the coronavirus. Dennis feels fortunate to end his high school career playing alongside his teammates and thinks it could help them shoot better as a team.
“As far as team cohesion, we’re one of the best,” Dennis said. “It’s been a pleasure playing with them, especially the fact that we have a lot of fun when we play. That’s extremely important. There are teams out there playing with their vibes off. When somebody’s down for us, we’re there to pick them up. We have a very good team dynamic.”
Hellgate qualified as a team and will bring golfers Willis Philliber, Trey Mattson, Aiden Gappert, Josh Beck, Henry Black and alternate Brennan Labbe. Big Sky is sending Hayden Ellis and Carson Suchecki to state as individual qualifiers.
On the girls side, Sentinel will have three individual golfers at state: senior Sofie Fero, sophomore Alta Murray and freshman Landrie Anderson. Hellgate qualified two golfers for state in Anna Stensrud and Bella Cory. Big Sky qualified Madeline Heaney and Ashlee Owens.
Kalispell contenders
The Glacier boys team should also be in contention for a state placing. The Wolfpack return all five of their golfers who were at state last year, all of whom finished in the top 10 at last week’s divisional.
They’re led by sophomore Tyler Avery, who was third at state last year and was the lone all-state golfer for the team that took fifth place. His teammates have improved their games, with junior Keaton Cassidy and senior Sam Manaker tying for fourth at divisionals, junior Coby Kunda placing eighth and junior Will Salonen placing 10th.
“Our goals at the start of the year were to finish top three at state,” Glacier coach Doug Manaker said. “We feel it’s within our grasp. I feel like if we play well, we can challenge for the top. I had that goal as a coach, but the players had it as well. It’s not something I’ve had to push.”
Flathead senior Ezra Epperly could be in contention for the boys individual title after winning the divisional crown last week and taking 22nd at state last year. The Braves didn’t qualify as a team, so Epperly and three other teammates will be golfing for individual honors.
“Ezra has really matured a lot, not just in terms of his physical skills but his decision making is much improved over past years,” Flathead coach Roy Antley said. “He’s always been able to hit the ball a long way, but his errant shots aren’t as errant as they used to be.”
On the girls side, Flathead senior Marcella Mercer will look to improve upon her tie for second at state last year. She’s coming off a third-place finish at divisionals.
“I think she’s disappointed about that, but that’s going to fuel her desire to win state,” Antley said. “I think the small issues with her swing, she has those sorted out.”
