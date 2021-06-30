Kade McDonough of Missoula Sentinel finished 19th in the 54-hole High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
The sophomore fired a 75 in the final round Wednesday, falling three spots from Tuesday. His total for the tournament was 224 (76-73-75).
Simon Kwon of Utah won the event with a score of 212 (72-70-70). Boston Bracken, who also hails from Utah, finished in a tie for second with Thomas Curry of Texas at 214.
McDonough was the highest finisher from Montana or Idaho. Billy Smith of Whitefish finished 97th with a score of 239. Joe Opitz of Sentinel checked in at 177th (247) and Clay Godwin took 224th at 254. Andrew Hauser of Sentinel carded a score of 272, Jaden Dennis scored 273 and Zach Hangas 312.
Sentinel finished 33rd as a team with a score of 1,015. That was 18 strokes lower than Whitefish in 38th place. Utah won the team competition with a score of 876.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian
