MISSOULA — Thirteen of the best golfers in Montana will compete at the High School Golf National Invitational next week at Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina.
Corvallis senior Macee Greenwood, who won the Class A state title by seven strokes last October, is one of two girls from Montana along with Billings Senior sophomore Mckenzie Walsh, who tied for third at the Class AA state match with a two-round mark of 160.
The boys side boasts 11 from the Treasure State headlined by Missoula Sentinel's young star Kade McDonough.
As a freshman last season he took the Class AA individual crown in October beating Gallatin's Jordan Verge by four strokes. McDonough finished with a score of 140 and shot 70 on both days playing in his hometown. McDonough also paced the way for the Spartans to win the team title over Gallatin by just six, 602 to 608.
McDonough is one of six Sentinel golfers who are competing as he is joined by teammates Zach Hangas, Andrew Hauser, Jaden Dennis, Joe Opitz and Clay Godwin — who is competing as an independent according to the match website.
Whitefish, last year's Class A team champ, is sending five of its own in Billy Smith, Bjorn Olson, Gates Gilman, Johnny Nix and Marcus Kilman. Smith finished second at the Class A match as he fell to his teammate Cameron Kahle in a playoff after the two finished tied at the top of the leaderboard.
The Montana reps are among 560 athletes from 49 total states who are set to compete at the invitational.
The invite starts with the girls invite from Wednesday, June 23, to Friday, June 25, and the boys will tee off starting Monday, June 28, and will finish Wednesday, June 30.
