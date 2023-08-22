BILLINGS — The Laurel boys and Billings Senior girls golf teams stood tall with team first-place trophies Tuesday following two days of play in the Billings Invite.

The two-round event began at Yegen Golf Club on Monday and finished at Lake Hills Golf Course, both in Billings, on Tuesday.

The Locomotives and the Broncs, who each held leads after the first round in the team competitions, held on and prevailed for their wins when the field shifted to Lake Hills. Both Laurel and Senior are defending state champions, having captured the 2022 Class A boys and AA girls state titles, respectively.

Laurel's boys finished with a team total of 9-over par, 12 strokes clear of runner-up Billings Skyview. The top five was rounded out by Bozeman (38-over), Billings Central (68-over) and Billings West (76-over), in that order.

In the girls competition, Senior dominated by firing a 57-over well past the pace of second-placed Bozeman's 119-over. West (126-over), Bozeman Gallatin (147-over) and Great Falls CMR (153-over) took the other top five spots in order, though the Broncs' JV team additionally finished an impressive sixth at 180-over ahead of multiple varsity teams.

Laurel's Sam Norman took home the boys individual title by being the only golfer in the event to finish under par for the tournament. After shooting a 69 at Yegen, Norman fired at 70 at Lake Hills to finish a cumulative 4-under and four strokes ahead of Skyview's Logan Connolly, who shot even-par after 71-72 rounds.

West's Bella Johnson was the individual girls winner, going 70-75 to close Tuesday at a total of 2-over to win by six strokes over Senior's Kenzie Walsh, who went 75-76 to finish at 8-over.