Billings Invitational
Lake Hills Golf Course and Yegen Golf Club
Monday-Tuesday
Team scores (two-round totals)
Boys: Laurel 581; Billings Skyview 593; Bozeman 610; Billings Central 640; Billings West 648; Bozeman Gallatin 653; Billings Senior 667; Great Falls CMR 674; Billings West JV 683; Belgrade 687; Billings Skyview JV 696; Sidney 701; Billings Senior JV 709; Great Falls 736.
Girls: Billings Senior 629; Bozeman 691; Billings West 698; Bozeman Gallatin 719; Great Falls CMR 725; Billings Senior JV 752; Belgrade 763; Billings Skyview 830; Sidney 837; Great Falls 842; Billings West JV 910.
Individual scores (two-round totals, top 10)
Boys: Sam Norman, Laurel 69-70-139; Logan Connolly, Billings Skyview 71-72-143; Isaac Mosser, Billings Skyview 71-73-144; Cam Hackmann, Laurel 73-72-145; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman 74-72-146; Kyle Kennah, Laurel 73-74-147; Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman 72-76-148; Tye Boone, Billings Skyview 73-75-148; Royce Taylor, Laurel 70-80-150; Jack McKee, Bozeman 75-80-155.
Girls: Bella Johnson, Billings West 70-75-145; Kenzie Walsh, Billings Senior 75-76-151; Becca Washington, Billings Senior 73-80-153; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls 80-77-157; Kira Connell, Bozeman 80-82-162; Avery Fawcett, Billings Senior 81-81-162; Moe Kobold, Billings Senior 83-80-163; Addison Bleile, Bozeman Gallatin 86-80-166; Alivia Webinger, Laurel 81-85-166; Arrianna Vaughn, Bozeman 85-83-168; Ryann Walker, Great Falls CMR 82-86-168.