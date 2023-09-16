Laurel Invitational
Laurel Golf Club
Friday
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Laurel 315, 2. Livingston 343, 3. Billings Central 346, 4. Havre 355, 5. Sidney 361, 6. Lewistown 372, 7. Lockwood 379, 8. Hardin 384, 9. Miles City 417, 10. East Helena 423, 11. Glendive 432.
Individuals (top 5): 1. Sam Norman, Laurel 73; 2. Houston Dunn, Livingston, 74; 3. Caleb Fornshell, Billings Central, 75; 4. Aubrey Kelly, Livingston, 76; 5. Matt Huse, Havre, 78.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Laurel 410, 2. Sidney 423, 3. Park 428, 4. Havre 432, 5. Lockwood 435, 6. Lewistown 457, 7. Miles City 503, 8. Glendive 506, 9. Hardin 538.
Individuals (top 5): 1. Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 81; 2. Camille Poncin, Livingston, 90; 3. Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 92; 4. Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 96; 5. Anna Prill, Billings Central, 96.