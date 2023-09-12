High school
Sidney Invitational
Friday
BOYS
Team scores Laurel 311, Livingston 321, Billings Centra 331, Lewistown 343, Sidney 348, Havre 350, Miles City and Lockwood 375, Hardin 386, Glendive 388.
Individuals (top 15): 1. (tie) Sam Norman, Laurel, and Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, 75; 3. Kyle Kennah, Laurel, 77; 4. Caleb Formshell, Billings Central, 78; 5. (tie) Houston Dunn, Livingston, Royce Taylor, Laurel, and Gavin Wilder, Laurel, 79; 8. Brady McCollum, Laurel, 80; 9. (tie) Careter Wichman, Lewistown, and Carter Spangler, Havre, 81; 11. (tie) Cam Hackmann, Laurel, Chance Marshall, Livingston, and Ethan Miller, Billings Central, 82; 14. (tie) Tanner Tiesen, Sidney, and Kason Brown, Lewistown, 83.
GIRLS
Team scores: Havre 392, Sidney 400, Lockwood 406, Laurel 409, Lewistown 422, Livingston 447, Hardin and Glendive 493.
Individual scores (top 15): 1. Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 77; 2. Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 84; 3. Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 87; 4. Shea Reber, Havre, 91; 5. Delaney Rixford, Lewistown, 94; 6. Alyssa Robertus, Laurel, 95; 7. (tie) Ella Norby, Sidney, and Brenna Hanson, Havre, 96; 9. Anna Lende, Livingston, 98; 10. Camille Poncin, Livingston, 100; 11. (tie) Mercedes Lamb, Sidney, McKenna Tiesen, Sidney and Cali Bebee, Lewistown, 101; 14. (tie) Izzy Baisch, Sidney, and Ramey Coon, Glendive, 102.