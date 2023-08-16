Old Works Challenge
Old Works Golf Course
Anaconda
Tuesday
Team scores
Boys: Laurel 292, Polson 327, Billings Central 352, Hamilton 352.
Girls: Polson 372, Hamilton 399, Billings Central 408.
Top five individual scores
Boys: Sam Norman, Laurel, 66; Cam Hackmann, Laurel, 69; Hunter Emerson, Laurel, 72; Brady McCollum, Laurel, 77; Royce Taylor, Laurel, 80.
Girls: Ashley Maki, Polson, 82; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 83; Kylee Seifert, Polson, 89; Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 90; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 90.