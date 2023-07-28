HELENA — A rainbow high above Green Meadow Country Club served as the perfect backdrop for the Montana State Golf Association’s formal induction of Helen Ryan and Mary Bryson – two individuals who’ve kept golf in Montana pointing upward for decades – into its Hall of Fame.

Recognized in front of roughly 125 friends and friendly competitors on Friday, Ryan and Bryson shared their love for the game and some of their most memorable shots and experiences.

Both enter the MSGA Hall of Fame in the “contributor” category after years of service to the sport.

“It’s an amazing thing to me getting honored like this,” Bryson said. “You do work and you don’t think about the consequences or anything like that…I’m just really grateful that I had the opportunity to be the person that did the work.”

“I can’t believe it, quite frankly,” Ryan said.

“The point was: do something to keep people [playing] the sport. My husband will be 88 years old next week and he golfs three times a week and wishes he could do it more.”

Ryan, from Billings, first participated in the state amateur tournament in 1979 and went on to make 30 consecutive starts in the event.

She became a seven-time Laurel Golf Club Champion after picking up the sport from her husband, Bill, shortly after they began dating some 60-plus years ago.

“Horses were my thing,” Ryan said with a smile, adding that one day Bill stopped by with a set of clubs and the rest was history.

Ryan later became a course ratings captain for eastern Montana and served on the MSGA handicap committee. Ryan is also a member of the Montana State Women’s Golf Association and Yellowstone County Women’s Hall of Fame.

Introduced by Carla Berg, Ryan described the game of golf as “magic” and was praised by her longtime friend for helping create so many enjoyable memories throughout the decades.

Bryson, of Montana City, was described by former MSGA Executive Director Jim Opitz as a “great player and better person” on Friday night.

The state senior amateur champion the last time Helena hosted the amateur championships (2016), Bryson was presented with a brand new golf bag and an MSGA flag signed by all her former golfing partners as part of her induction.

Bryson is the current MSGA board president and headed the transition committee when it and the MSWGA merged in 2017-18.

Described by Opitz as someone who “absolutely loves golf”, Bryson was tabbed the USGA’s Volunteer of the Month in April and has served on the USGA’s Regional Affairs Committee since 2012.

Throughout the years, Bryson has volunteered countless hours to ensure the smooth operation of tournaments and events.

Bryson mentioned in her induction speech that, more than once, she’s been the one asking for help, so she made it her life’s work to be the person others could depend on to do good work.

“If you have something that you’re good at and there’s a need for that kind of work to be done, it’s an opportunity to step up and do that work,” Bryson said.

Bryson is the daughter of Tom and Betty Tucci, both avid golfers who were Mary’s influence to begin playing.

Like her father, Bryson won a club championship at Green Meadow (and six more), as well as a Bill Roberts club championship, and city title, and said that she practically grew up at Green Meadow.

“The more I played, the more people I met playing,” Bryson said. “It is a lifetime sport. It’s something you can always do well into – we have ladies here who are well into their 80s…

“It’s like, ‘I wanna be that person.’ Of course, I don’t wanna play like I did today.”

It’s been the work of those like Ryan and Bryson that have grown golf – particularly women’s golf – into the sport it is today.

On Thursday, 137 amateur women golfers teed off in the 106th annual championships, including 18 “Super Seniors” in a division created just this year.

“The MSGA is trying to open that door for more kids to get involved,” Bryson said. “For those of us who love the game, we wanna introduce kids to that…

“Not only does it teach you about a sport, it teaches etiquette, it teaches you about getting along with other people, it teaches you about integrity because it’s an individual game, and yet a team game and a social game.”

For the love of the game – that’s been two friends’ motivation to give back to a sport that continues to surround them with good times and good people.

“It’s a happy game,” Ryan said. “I can remember getting off work and sometimes you can’t quite think at the end of the day. The minute I stepped on the golf course, I wouldn’t have a headache…

“It was funny how that worked. That was the place I needed to be.”