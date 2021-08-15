With the dog days of August behind us, at least according to the calendar, the fall sports season gets underway Monday as Helena-area golf teams will tee up it for the first time in 2021.
After adapting to COVID-19 back in 2020, which led to a number of different procedures, such as not being able to golf with players from other teams, or even knowing where your team stood at the end of the tournament, until an email was sent out with results later in the day, things are back to normal and for Class AA, the action starts Monday at the Great Falls Invitational.
The two-day invite is set to start at 2 p.m. Monday, with Class A Havre joining all 16 Class AA teams at Meadow Lark Country Club, followed by 18 holes at Eagle Falls on Tuesday.
"Everything is pretty much back to normal," Capital head coach Casey Lyndes said. "We'll get to play 1's with 1's and 2's with 2's. Outside of having masks on the bus, it's pretty the same as it was before."
In terms of their production on the course, the Capital boys wouldn't mind putting together a season similar to the ones CHS had in 2019, when they took third as a team in Class AA and last year, when the Bruins finished fifth.
Capital does have to replace Caswell Bloomquist, an all-state performer in 2020, but the Bruins return a slew of veterans in Dutch Teders, Cale Hines and Dylan Dobbins.
Additionally, Joe McGreevey, who is a junior, has also joined the team and shot a 67 in qualifying to earn a spot with the varsity on Monday. Kyler Meredith will also make the trip for the Bruins. Kash Helfert and Jacob Brown are the others in the mix.
The Bruins took home a trophy at state during Lyndes' first year on the job and after a second top-5 finish in 2020, he believes it's a distinct possibility that the team could do it again this fall.
"With Joe (McGreevey) coming in, I really think we have a legit shot," Lyndes said. "It's early, obviously, but I do think we have the potential to be right there in the hunt."
Under head coach Dana Shepherd, Helena High will send five golfers to Great Falls on Monday including Myles Jacobs, who competed at state for the Bengals in 2020. The others include Joey Seliskar, Ian Mcalpin, Hunter Pandis and Avery Sanders.
The Helena High girls had two all-state performers a year ago in Lauren Williams and Celi Chapman. Williams graduated and Chapman has transferred to Jefferson.
The Bengal girls will have three golfers in Butte Monday: Sarah Halferty, Keaton Normandy and Mia Taylor.
As a team, the Capital girls were fifth at the Class AA state tournament and while some talented golfers graduated, the Bruins return three varsity performers from a year ago in Megan Swanson, Paige O'Mara and Makayla Bury. Paige Springer is also back after some varsity experience last year and freshman Olivia McGreevey should also make an impact.
"I really think with the five girls we have, we should be able to battle for the No. 1 spot in the West," Lyndes said. "But that's what's exciting about this week, we will get a chance to see where we stand with the rest of the state."
East Helena will also be opening the season on Monday in Butte. Kelton Simonson and Connor Brown both competed at state a year ago for the Vigilantes and are back on the roster for head coach Jason Cobb.
