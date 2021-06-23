PINEHURST, N.C. — Montanans Macee Greenwood and Kenzie Walsh shot an 87 and 92, respectively, in the first round Wednesday of the National High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.
Playing on the Pinehurst No. 8 course, Greenwood, of Corvallis, shot 15-over par 87, while Billings Senior’s Walsh came in with a 92. Both players are scheduled to be on Pinehurst No. 6 when the second round begins on Thursday. The 54-hole tournament concludes Friday.
First-round leader Isabella Rawl of South Carolina fired a 2-under 70, also on Pinehurst No. 8. She leads Iris Cao of Georgia by one stroke and Averie Cline, also of Georgia, by two. Rawl, Cao and Cline were the only golfers in the 221-player field to shoot par or better.
The National High School Golf Association issues invitations to some of the top golfers in each state to participate in the tournament. Greenwood, who will be a senior this fall, and Walsh, who will be a sophomore, were the lone female golfers in Montana to accept the invitation.
The boys tournament begins Monday, also at Pinehurst.
