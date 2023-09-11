MISSOULA — Frenchtown's Katie Lewis posted her seventh win of the high school golf season on Monday, winning the Polson Invitational.

The defending State A champion has now won 18 of 19 high school tournaments dating back to her undefeated sophomore campaign in 2022. She has won 27 of 32 tournaments in her high school career.

Lewis' winning score was 4-over 76. It was four strokes better than runner-up Keni Wade of Bigfork, who earned State B medalist honors in the spring.

Polson finished first in the girls team competition with a score of 351. Dillon took second at 383, followed by Hamilton at 387, Frenchtown at 408 and Bigfork at 431.

Reece Malyevac of Libby won boys medalist honors. He carded a 6-under score of 66 to edge Corvallis' Brady Powell by a stroke.

Polson won the 10-team boys competition with a score of 291. Corvallis was second at 311, followed by Glacier JV (338), Ronan (341), Frenchtown (348), Hamilton (349), Dillon (369), Flathead JV (379), Bigfork (383) and Whitefish (396).