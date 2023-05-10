High school golf
Class B Northern Divisional
at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, Shelby
Monday
Note: According to the MHSA Handbook, the top four teams qualify for the state tournament. In addition to the top four teams that qualify for state, the top 15 participants with the lowest score also qualify. The state tournament is May 16-17 at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club in Shelby.
Boys team scores (total to par): Glasgow +53, Cut Bank +61, Malta +102, Conrad +103, Fairfield +104, Choteau +112, Poplar +125, Shelby +135, Harlem and Wolf Point DNF.
People are also reading…
Boys top 15: 1. Riley Smith, Glasgow, 77; 2. Keigan Ingram, Glasgow, and Shane Barcus, Cut Bank, 81; 4. Tate Monroe, Cut Bank, 82; 5. Kaden Bishop, Malta, and Cristean Habets, Conrad, 85; 7. Eli Feezell, Glsagow, and Reece Taylor, Conrad, 86; 9. Landon Young, Poplar, 87; 10. Kellen Meyer, Choteau, and Dylan Clark, Shelby, 89; 12. Lanen Spotted Bear, Cut Bank, and Gaige Bushman, Wolf Point, 93; 14. Brendan Vermulm, Cut Bank, 94; 15. Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank, 94
Girls team scores (total to par): Shelby +111, Malta +138, Fairfield +148, Glasgow +221, Choteau, Conrad and Cut Bank DNF.
Girls top 15: 1. Jori Clary, Shelby, 86; 2. Delaney Clark, Shelby, 90; 3. Julia Salois, Conrad, 94; 4. Kyann Burgas, Malta, 100; 5. Brynn Kolste, Fairfield, 102; 6. Brittney Sorlie, Malta, 107; 7. Avery Schubarth, Fairfield, and Hadley Clary, Shelby, 108; 9. Sydney Gibbs, Malta, 109; 10. Kennedy Koss, Malta, and Tarynn Stott, Fairfield, 110; 12. Megan Benjamin, Shelby, and Kylie Bishop, Malta, 115; 14. Emma Schenk, Fairfield, 116; 15. Tala Eneboe, Conrad, 117.