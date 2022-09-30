Class A State Golf
Hamilton Golf Club
Hamilton
Boys
First Round
Team Scores: Laurel 302, Livingston and Polson 312, Whitefish 314, Hamilton 318, Corvallis 335, Lewistown 340, Billings Central 343.
Top 20 and ties: Kelley, Aubrey, Livingston, 68; Hupka, Carson, Polson, 71; Smith, Billy, Whitefish, 72; Cianflone, Max, Hamilton, 73; Hackmann, Cameron, Laurel, 74; Weisenberger, Eli, Laurel and Lee, Ryder, Miles City, 75; Norman, Sam, Laurel, 76; McCollum, Brady, Laurel and Heath, Jackson, Hamilton, 77; Emerson, Hunter, Polson, 78; Jacobsen, Danyk, Livingston, and Powell, Brady, Corvallis, and Nix, Johnny, Whitefish, 79; Peschel, Matthew, Whitefish, and Kennah, Kyle, Laurel, and Jessop, Tate, Corvallis, 80; Ellis, Torrin, Polson, and Malyevac, Reece, Libby, and Jessop, Tag, 81.
Girls
Team Scores: Polson 379, Frenchtown 400, Hamilton and Laurel, 401, Billings Central 406, Livingston 420, Sidney 428, Ronan 490.
Top 20 and ties:
Lewis, Katie, Frenchtown, 77; Swigart, Karsyn, Miles City, 86; Maki, Ashley, Polson, 87; Weidinger, Kiaralynn, Lockwood and Pretty on Top, Alyssa, Ronan, 92; Haugen, Jori, Billings Central and Cannon, Kila, Polson, 94; Poncin, Camille, Livingston and Konen, Clare, Polson, and Reber, Shea, Havre, 95; LaPierre, Skylar, Dillon, and Hollingsworth, Emma, Hamilton, 96; Cooney, Molly, Laurel, and Brown, Brooklyn, Hamilton and Harada, Madisen, Laurel, and Martello, Grace, Frenchtown 98; Jaffe, Stella, Whitefish and Grandpre, Aubrielle, Livingston 99; Prill, Anna, Billings Central and Guglielmo, Kenzie, Lewistown 100.
