Class AA State Golf
Green Meadow Country Club
Helena, MT
Boys
First Round
Team Scores: Helena Capital 295, Glacier 309, Butte 310, Billings Skyview 311, Flathead 318, Bozeman 326, Billings West 328, Gallatin 329, Sentinel 342, Hellgate.
Top 20 and ties: Joe McGreevey, Capital, 65; Dutch Teders, Capital, 70; Jack Prigge, Butte, 72; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 72; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 73; Tyler Avery, Glacier, 73; Jackson Eckley, Senior, 76; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 76; Trevor Cunningham, Glacier, 76; Tye Boone, Skyview, 77; Kyler Meredith, Capital, 77; Brenner Booth, Butte, 78; Nick Dubois, Flathead, 78; Palmer Coleman, West, 78; James Pinski, CMR, 78; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 78; Kaden Yaeger, Big Sky, 78; Gage Grevious, Senior, 78; Chase Choquette, Butte, 79; Dylan Morris, Flathead, 79; Tyler Williams, Flathead, 79;
Girls
Team Scores: Billings West 328, Billings Senior 334, Gallatin 368, Bozeman 374, CMR 387, Hellgate 390, Glacier 413, Capital 429, Butte 435.
Top 20 and ties: Bella Johnson, West, 72; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 75; Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 77; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 79; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 79; Becca Washington, Senior, 80; Anna Stensrud, Hellgate, 81; Mielle Kavrran, West, 82; Megan Voegele, West, 84; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 85; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 86; Annika Brocklebank, West, 86; Hayden Trost, West, 86; Avery Fawcett, Senior, 89; Alex Miller, Skyview, 90; Landrie Anderson, Sentinel, 91; Moe Kobold, Senior, 91; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 92; Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin, 92; Lili Traxel, Belgrade, 92.
