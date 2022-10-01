Class A State Golf
Hamilton Golf Club
Hamilton
Boys
Final results
Team Scores: Laurel 604, Polson 611, Whitefish 618, Livingston 622, Hamilton 639, Corvallis and Lewistown 661, Billings Central 685.
Top 15 and ties: Kelley, Aubrey, Livingston, 68-70-138; Hupka, Carson, Polson, 71-71-142; Hackmann, Cameron, Laurel, 74-69-143 and Smith, Billy, Whitefish, 72-71-143; Norman, Sam, Laurel, 76-74-150; Weisenberger, Eli, Laurel, 75-76-151; Cianflone, Max, Hamilton, 73-80-153 and Emerson, Hunter, Polson, 78-75-153; Powell, Brady, Corvallis, 79-76-155; Lee, Ryder, Miles City, 75-81-156 and Nix, Johnny, Whitefish, 79-77-156; Heath, Jackson, Hamilton, 77-80-157; Jacobsen, Danyk, Livingston, 79-79-158; Peschel, Matthew, Whitefish, 80-79-159 and Fisher, Espn, Polson, 82-77-159.
Girls
Team Scores: Polson 753, Hamilton 773, Frenchtown 788, Laurel 804, Billings Central 814, Livingston 857, Sidney 880, Ronan 916.
Top 15 and ties: Lewis, Katie, Frenchtown, 77-76-153; Swigart, Karsyn, Miles City, 86-84-170; Maki, Ashley, Polson, 87-87-174; Weidinger, Kiaralynn, Lockwood, 92-90-182; Haugen, Jori, Billings Central, 94-90-184; Pretty on Top, Alyssa, Ronan, 92-93-185 and Hollingsworth, Emma, Hamilton, 96-89-185; Poncin, Camille, Livingston, 95-94-189; Konen, Clare, Polson, 95-95-190 and Reber, Shea, Havre, 95-95-190; LaPierre, Skylar, Dillon, 96-96-192 and Prill, Anna, Billings Central, 100-92-192 and Cooney, Molly, Laurel, 98-94-192; Brown, Brooklyn, Hamilton, 98-95-193 and Seifert, Kylee, Polson, 103-90-193.
