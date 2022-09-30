Class AA State Golf
Green Meadow Country Club
Helena, MT
Boys
Final Results
Team Scores: Helena Capital 609, Glacier 626, Butte 627, Billings Skyview 628, Bozeman 635, Gallatin 656, Billings West 658, Kalispel Flathead 662, Missoula Sentinel 702, Missoula Hellgate 730.
Top 15 and ties: Jack Prigge, Butte, 72-20 142; Tyler Avery, Glacier, 73-69 142; Joe McGreevey 65-78 143; Gavin Klein, Gallatin 73-73 146; Dutch Teders, Capital, 70-79 149; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 72-77 149; Trevor Cunningham, Glacier, 76-74 150; Kyler Meredith, Capital, 75-75 152; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 76-77 153; Tyler Brunner, Senior, 77-77 154; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 82-73 155; Tye Boone, Senior, 77-77 154; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 78-78 156; Palmer Coleman, West, 78-80 158; Dylan Morris, Flathead, 79-79 158.
Girls
Team Scores: Billings Senior 672, Billings West 678, Gallatin 722, Bozeman 749, CMR 791, Hellgate 822, Capital 823, Glacier 842, Butte 861.
Top 15 and ties: Bella Johnson, West 73-74 147, Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 80-75 155; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 76-79 155; Anna Stensrud, Hellgate, 82-78 160; Becca Washington, Senior, 81-80 161; Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 78-87 165; Hanna Boyd, GFH, 80-85-165; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 87-83 170; Mielle Kavran, West, 83-90 173; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 86-88 174; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 85-91 176; Annika Brocklebank, West, 87-92 179; Hayden Trost, West 87-94 181; Megan Voegele, West, 85-97 182; Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin, 93-39 182.
