2023 Class B State Golf Tournament
at Marias Valley Golf Course, Shelby
Final Results
Team Scores (two-round totals)
Boys: Anaconda +68; Jefferson +71; Columbus +102; Red Lodge +106; Huntley Project +109; Glasgow +109; Missoula Loyola +111; Florence-Carlton +111; Cut Bank +136; Malta +152; Conrad +159; Big Timber +195.
Girls: Shelby +223; Jefferson +226; Malta +254; Three Forks +270; Thompson Falls +270; Florence-Carlton +282; Colstrip +311; Big Timber +317; Shepherd +322; Fairfield +348; Red Lodge +396; Glasgow +418.
Individual Scores (two-round totals)
Boys: Colin Wade, Bigfork 75-74-149; Landon Olson, Columbus 77-75-152; Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project 79-75-154; Bradley Wolfe, Anaconda 81-74-155; Peyton Toney, Townsend 78-77-155; Tanner Cromwell, Anaconda 79-78-157; Ben Werner, Jefferson 81-77-158; Riley Smith, Glasgow 85-74-159; Kaden Bishop, Malta 80-80-160; Kellen Meyer, Choteau 85-76-161; Leevi Bohrer, Deer Lodge 84-78-162; Tyson Lee, Jefferson 82-80-162; William Conat, Columbus 79-83-162; Walker Boos, Red Lodge 84-80-164; Colin Field, Jefferson 82-83-165; Kohl Wolfe, Anaconda 82-83-165.
Girls: Keni Wade, Bigfork 80-81-161; Celi Chapman, Jefferson 83-81-164; Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls 86-80-166; Jori Clary, Shelby 86-86-172; Abby Baer, Colstrip 89-85-174; Ari Judd, Three Forks 92-88-180; Delaney Clark, Shelby 95-87-182; Julia Salois, Conrad 102-88-190; Abby Laverell, Big Timber 96-94-190; Paige Lethert, Columbus 98-93-191; Lydia Kluin, Three Forks 95-96-191; Logan McKay, Anaconda 97-98-195; Alexa McLean, Florence-Carlton 103-96-199; Jessie Harris, Jefferson 100-99-199; Brittney Sorlie, Malta 104-96-200.
Further individual results are available at this link.
2023 Class C State Golf Tournament
at Anaconda Hills Golf Course, Black Eagle
Final Results
Team Scores (two-round totals)
Boys: Highwood +90; Seeley-Swan +104; Scobey +105; Manhattan Christian +106; Plentywood +130; Ennis +140; St. Regis +146; Broadus +185; Fairview +197; Absarokee +199.
Girls: Manhattan Christian +161; Broadus +162; Lone Peak +162; Plentywood +199; Fort Benton +222; Seeley-Swan +230; Absarokee +242; Belt +293; Wibaux +326; Fairview +331.
Individual Scores (two-round totals)
Boys: Ari Nicholas, Seeley-Swan 78-78-156; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood 75-83-158; Braxton Wolfe, Scobey 80-83-163; Cooper Axtman, Scobey 82-85-167; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian 87-83-170; Jack Connolly, St. Regis 81-90-171; Ridger Bowman, Highwood 91-83-174; Adam Paine, Westby-Grenora 87-87-174; Tavryn Jacobsen, Westby-Grenora 92-83-175; Caleb Anderson, Manhattan Christian 91-87-178; Landon Lee, Highwood 87-91-178; Carter VanDyken, Manhattan Christian 88-90-178; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus 95-84-179; Carter McLees, Superior 85-94-179; Jaxon Gallagher, Absarokee 89-91-180.
Girls: Cate Leydig, Lone Peak 90-81-171; Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood 88-86-174; Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian 91-84-175; Mia Nicholas, Seeley-Swan 92-90-182; Graci Barbero, Broadus 94-90-184; Emma Isaacs, Broadus 94-94-188; Dylan Manka, Lone Peak 95-95-190; Lindsay Cook, Manhattan Christian 98-93-191; Casha Corder, Fort Benton 100-95-195; Annika Lunde, Wibaux 100-101-201; Olivia Violett, Great Falls Central 102-102-204; Kylee Permann, Belt 105-100-205; Maddi Adams, Centerville 106-101-207; Julianna Feddes 109-99-208; Lauryn Billing, Broadus 107-103-210.
Further individual results are available at this link.