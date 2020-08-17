Golf

Great Falls Invitational

Eagle Falls Golf Club and Meadow Lark Country Club 

Monday

Team results

Boys: Bozeman Gallatin 298, Kalispell Glacier 312, Billings Senior 317, Helena Capital 329, Kalispell Flathead 329, Bozeman 333, Billings West 337, Helena 338, Great Falls CMR 340, Great Falls 345, Billings Skyview 350, Belgrade 355, Butte 370.

Girls: Bozeman 338, Billings Senior 346, Billings West 355, Butte 360, Billings Skyview 378, Kalispell Glacier 379, Bozeman Gallatin 381, Great Falls CMR 400, Kalispell Flathead 403, Helena Capital 413.

Individual results

Boys (top 25): Justus Verge, GAL, 69 (won scorecard playoff); Jordan Verge, GAL, 69; Jack Prigge, BUTTE, 72; Ezra Epperly, FLA, 74; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 75; Tyler Avery, GLA, 76; Will Salonen, GLA, 76; Tyler Brunner, SEN, 76; Caswell Bloomquist, CAP, 76; Logan Meyer, HEL, 76; Tyler Avery, SKY, 76; Will Salonen, SKY, 76; Jacob Brandon, BOZ, 77; Trenton Olson, GF, 77; Reece Mayala, SEN, 77; Austin Zeiler, HEL, 78; Coby Kunda, GLA, 79; Siam Wilaluck, SEN, 79; Ramey Lloyd, GAL, 79; Coby Kunda, SKY, 79; Bryant Rivenbark, BOZ, 80; Keaton Cassidy, GLA, 81, Gavin Klein, GAL, 81; Keaton Cassidy, SKY, 81; Connor Halligan, WEST, 82; Cale Hines, CAP, 82.

Girls (top 25): Marcella Mercer, FLA, 75; Kenzie Walsh, SEN, 79; Sami Yates, BOZ, 81; Cierra Sundheim, SKY, 82; Cooper Knaar, BOZ, 82; Meilyn Armstrong, SKY, 83; Kadence Fischer, WEST, 83; Bella Johnson, WEST, 83; Ella Prigge, BUTTE, 84; Sami Benson, SEN, 84; Franchi Ceartin, BOZ, 85; Kelly Jones, GF, 86; Chloe Tanner, GLA, 86, Kodie Hoagland, BUTTE, 87; Jillian Wynne, FLA, 87; Alana Griffin, GLA, 87; Halle Vandersloot, GAL, 88; Elly Atkins, BOZ, 90; Kendra Thayer, CMR, 90; Lauren Mayala, SEN, 90; Barbara McGregor, WEST, 90; Addiliy Lloyd, GAL, 90; Lexi McNew, CAP, 92; Bryn Turnquist 93; Kennedy Lean, BUTTE, 94; Stella Claridge, GLA, 94.

