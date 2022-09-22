Eastern AA Divisional
at Riverside CC, Bozeman
Thursday
GIRLS
Team scores: Billings West 328, Bozeman Gallatin 334, Billings Senior 339, Bozeman 358, Belgrade 373, Great Falls CMR 384, Billings Skyview 557.
Top 10: Bella Johnson, West, 75; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 76; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 78; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 82; Megan Voegele, West, 83; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 83; Becca Washington, Senior, 84; Annika Brocklebank, West, 85; Hayden Trost, West, 85; Avery Fawcett, Senior, 87; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 87.
BOYS
Team scores: Bozeman 309, Bozeman Gallatin 322, Billings Skyview 323, Billings West 330, Great Falls CMR 347, Billings Senior 349, Belgrade 368, Great Falls 373.
Top 10: Nate Pailthorpe, Bozeman, 73; Tye Boone, Skyview, 74; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 74; Palmer Coleman, West, 75; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 76; Jackson Eckley, Senior, 79; Spencer Wilkinson, Bozeman, 79; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 79; Isaac Mosser, Skyview, 80; Finn Chumbler, Gallatin, 80; Toby Dinges, Gallatin, 81.
Note: Friday's closing round will be played at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.
