Golf
Billings Central Invitational
at Eaglerock
Boys
Team scores: Billings Central 299, Laurel 306, Havre 332, Sidney 347, Miles City 406.
Top 10 individuals: Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 68; Will Tipton, Central, 73; Josh Warp, Havre, 74; Nick Pasquarello, Central, 74; Reese Jensen, Central, 76; Conor Walsh, Central, 76; Elie Weisenberger, Laurel, 76; Malachi Stewart, Central, 78; Cade Ewalt, Laurel, 78; Matthew Hansen, Sidney, 81; Braden Kindopp, 81.
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 323, Miles City 424, Havre 434, Billings Central 478, Hardin 493.
Top 10 individuals: Hannah Adams, Laurel, 79; Breana Jensen, Laurel, 79; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 81; Karly Volk, Sidney, 82; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 82; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 83; Kenzie Bender, Central, 88; Kiaralynn Wedinger, Lockwood, 90; Jocelyn Staples, Havre, 93; Cancence Blankenship, Miles City, 95; Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 95.
Bozeman Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman Gallatin 293; Bozeman 308; Billings Senior 317; Butte 335; Bozeman JV 343; Billings West 349; Butte JV 355; Belgrade 367; Bozeman Gallatin JV 380.
Top 10 individuals: Justin Verge, Gallatin, 65; Jordan Verge, Gallatin, 71; Jack Prigge, Butte, 71; Jacob Brandon, Bozeman, 72; Reece Mayala, Senior, 75; Bryant Rivenbark, Bozeman, 76; Cade Wagner, Senior, 76; Stevie Voigt, Gallatin, 77; Nate Pailthorpe, Bozeman, 79; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 79; Siam Wilailuck, Senior, 79.
Girls
Team scores: Bozeman 314; Billings Senior 322; Butte 332; Bozeman Gallatin 343; Billings Skyview 344; Billings West 351; Bozeman JV 406; Belgrade 440.
Top 10 individuals: Sami Yates, Bozeman, 73; Cooper Knarr, Bozeman, 74; Cierra Sinheim, Skyview, 74; Sami Benson, Senior, 75; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 77; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 77; Ella Prigge, Butte, 77; Meilyn Armstrong, Skyview, 78; Halle Vandersloot, Gallatin, 78; Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 80.
